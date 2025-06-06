New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) In a major step toward improving air quality in the capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced Phase II of its Mist Sprayer Project in Lutyens' Delhi following the successful pilot on Lodhi Road.

The project is now being extended to two key stretches -- Africa Avenue and Shantipath.

Mounted on electric poles, these sprayers release fine water droplets that help settle dust and particulate matter, resulting in noticeably cleaner air, an official statement of the NDMC said on Friday.

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal shared details of the expansion, emphasising the effectiveness of mist sprayers in tackling air pollution, especially in high-traffic and dust-prone areas, it added.

“After positive feedback from the Lodhi Road pilot, we are scaling up this system to cover other critical areas,” Chahal said. “This is a practical, low-impact way to improve air quality while also supporting greenery and conserving water.”

According to the statement, on Africa Avenue, mist sprayers will be installed on 30 electric poles along an 850-meter stretch.

Each pole will have five nozzles with six spray holes each -- allowing for 30 spray points per pole. The system will use approximately 84 liters of treated water per hour per pole, supported by four 5,000-liter water tanks, it said.

A similar setup is planned for a 900-meter stretch of Shantipath. Work orders have been issued, and the installations are expected to be completed by August, it said.

This misting system not only addresses pollution but also helps with roadside plant maintenance. By using treated wastewater, the NDMC avoids unnecessary use of fresh water, a critical aspect of urban sustainability, it said.

The project builds on a range of pollution control measures already in place, including mechanical road sweepers with GPS tracking, anti-smog guns, and treated water tankers used for dust suppression and plant irrigation.

The officials say the goal is to eventually expand the mist sprayer system across the entire NDMC area, ensuring cleaner air and healthier public spaces for residents and commuters alike.

