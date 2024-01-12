New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman Amit Yadav felicitated stakeholders, including RWAs and market traders' associations, on Friday, a day after it bagged the seventh rank under the "cleanest cities" category in the Centre's annual cleanliness survey.

The New Delhi area administered by the NDMC bagged the seventh rank under the "cleanest cities" category in the survey, the results of which were announced on Thursday.

Indore and Surat were adjudged the "cleanest cities" in the country, while Navi Mumbai retained the third position. The NDMC was awarded the All India Clean City seventh rank and adjudged the Cleanest City within Union Territory (in the more-than-a-lakh-population category) in the Swachh Survekshan 2023, along with a five-star Garbage Free City ranking and Water Plus Certified City.

While addressing the gathering, Yadav said that NDMC always intends to work with all stakeholders to make the New Delhi area clean and green. He stressed the contribution of each and everyone in Swachh Survekshan.

"Citizen's participation plays a crucial role in achieving any goal for the betterment of the environment. This felicitation event shall act as an encouragement for others to join hands," he said.

Vice Chairman of NDMC Satish Upadhyay appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders of the New Delhi area such as RWAs, MTAs, schools and religious places among others.

