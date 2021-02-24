New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The standing committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday cleared a proposal that will pave the way for regularisation of 29 old markets, allotted mostly to people who had migrated post 1947 partition, its mayor said.

As per the proposal, licence fees will now be properly collected from traders of these markets.

"For nearly five years, rents had dried up and unauthorised construction was happening in many places in these markets. Today's decision of the standing committee will pave the way for regularisation of these markets, so that steady income can come to the civic body too," North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said.

These 29 markets include Kasturba Market, Gokhale Market, Kuch Natwa in Town Hall, among other places, he said.

The proposal will now go into the NDMC House for final clearance.

As per the norms, cleared by the NDMC panel, the revised licence fee for a shop having an area up to 5 sqm would be Rs 1,200 per month, according to data shared by the civic body.

For area spanning 5-10 sqm, it would be Rs 2,000 per month, for 30-50 sqm, Rs 5500 per month and Rs 12,000 per month for the shop area spanning more than 100 sqm, as per the data.

Many of these markets are in very poor shape or ill-maintained.

