Arakkonam (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 7 (ANI): National Disaster Management Authority (NDRF) on Sunday pre-deployed its four teams in Tamil Nadu after the state government's Commissioner for Revenue Administration's request following the alert issued by IMD, regarding the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

According to a statement issued by the NDRF, one team each has been deployed in Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu district and two teams in Madurai district.

NDRF said that all the teams were self-contained and equipped with flood rescue equipment, collapsed structure search and rescue equipment, appropriate communication equipment and PPE kits.

"Our 24x7 control room in Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and all efforts are being made in close collaboration with Tamil Nadu state administration," said NDRF. (ANI)

