Motorola, the Lenovo-owned tech brand has launched a new budget smartphone - Moto E30. The latest offering from Motorola looks quite similar to Moto E40 that was launched in India last month. The price-centric device comes in a single configuration - 2GB + 32GB, which is priced at COP 529,900 (around Rs 10,200). It is available in two shades - Blue and Urban Grey.

The key highlights of the Moto E30 are a hole-punch display, triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, Android Go and more. It's worth noting that the company is yet to announce the availability of the phone for the global market.

In terms of specifications, the Moto E30 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel has a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. It runs on Android 11 (Go edition). Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage.

For photos and videos, Moto E30 comes with a triple rear camera setup. It comprises a 48MP primary sensor along with two 2MP sensors for depth and macro images. The front camera is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

