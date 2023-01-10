Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): In a 4- to 5-hour-long operation, a National Disaster Response Force team rescued a six-year-old boy who had fallen into a 55 feet borewell earlier in the day in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on Tuesday, an NDRF official said.

The rescued boy sustained minor injuries during the rescue operation. He has been put under medical examination, officials said.

Deepak Talwar, Deputy Commandant, NDRF said the entire operation was carried out successfully in 4-5 hours.

"We always carry out such operations across the country. Our effort is to rescue the victim as quickly as possible. It was a very challenging job. the boy had gone incommunicado. keeping in view the circumstances, the patience of the NDRF team was of the utmost importance during the entire operation".

"We finally rescued the child mobilising all our resources," Talwar added.

An NDRF Team comprising 47 officials were deployed during this rescue mission, Talwar said.

"During any operation, every NDRF official gets rotated and plays his part," Talwar added.

District Magistrate Hapur Medha Rupam said that the NDRF team played a significant role in rescuing the child.

"The boy came out safe and sound. it was a four to five-hour rescue operation. Our main focus was to rescue the child. He requires medical attention. the rescued boy had sustained injuries. He is being tended medically. The depth of the borewell is around 55 feet. We will start an investigation to find out how the boy fell into the borewell and action will be taken against the officers for negligence".

Rupam said their top focus was to rescue the child.

"We are very thankful to the NDRF team, especially Deepak Talwar," Rupam said.

Deepak Bhukar, SP, Hapur said: "The boy has been rescued from the bore well by a team of NDRF. The rescued boy has been kept under medical observation. He is fine. He is getting proper treatment. The NDRF team rescued the boy after a lot of hard work". (ANI)

