Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], November 18 (ANI): Close to two lakh devotees have visited Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala since the hill shrine temple opened for the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

According to figures available till 12 pm on November 18, a total of 1,96,594 pilgrims had darshan of Lord Ayyappa. The count includes devotees who arrived through both virtual queue and spot booking.

The temple opened at 5 PM on November 16 for the pilgrimage season, after which 53,278 devotees visited on the same day. On November 17, marking Vrischikam 1, the pilgrim flow increased, recording 98,915 visitors. On November 18, until noon, another 44,401 devotees reached the shrine for darshan.

The Mandala-Makaravilakku season traditionally witnesses a heavy influx of pilgrims, and this year's initial footfall indicates a strong beginning to the festival period.

The season will continue till January 20, 2026, with extensive arrangements made by the Travancore Devaswom Board and the Kerala government.

In the presence of Tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru, the sanctum sanctorum was opened at 5 PM on Sunday. Melshanthi Arun Kumar Namboothiri opened the sanctum and then descended the 18 sacred steps to light the Aazhi using the lamp brought from the sanctum. He later led the newly appointed Melshanthis, who were waiting with their Irumudikettu, to the Sannidhanam.

Officials said, "E D Prasad will assume charge as the new Melshanthi (chief priest) of Sabarimala, and M G Manu will take charge as the Melshanthi of Malikappuram."Meanwhile, thousands of devotees gathered across Kerala on Sunday as part of the festivities and pilgrimage.

Palakkad witnessed the traditional Devaratha Sangamam, held as part of the Kalpathi Ratholsavam, where ceremonial chariots converged face-to-face at the Therumutti in front of the Viswanatha Swamy Temple. The grand ritual drew thousands of devotees.

At Pathanamthitta, devotees waited in long queues as they arrived for the pilgrimage.

A devotee from Odisha said, "I have been coming here from 2004 and I have come here 15 times now... This time, 19 people have come as part of our group. Every year, at least 500 devotees from Odisha come here for the darshan of swami. The management and security arrangements are all very nice... Language is an issue, but everything else is facilitated..."Another devotee from Tamil Nadu's Trichy said, "It's a nice experience. The rush is not so large. Virtual queues have been introduced this year and are very helpful. Devotees have reached for darshan at the time allotted to them..."Authorities have capped the daily entry at 90,000 pilgrims--70,000 through online virtual queue bookings and 20,000 through spot bookings. Cancelled online slots will be reassigned for spot bookings. Biscuits and medicated drinking water will be provided to devotees waiting in queues.

The temple will close on January 20 after darshan for the Palace representative. (ANI)

