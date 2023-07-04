New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said it is necessary to change mindset about Hindi and increase its use in official work.

The minister was speaking at a meeting of the Hindi Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Minister of State Kapil Moreshwar Patil was also present.

"We have pledged for a prosperous India by 2047, the prosperity of the nation also lies in the prosperity of its language... Hindi is spoken in 20 countries of the world, it is taught in about 200 universities and 70 crore population of the world speaks Hindi," Singh said.

"It is necessary to change our mindset regarding Hindi. For this it is also necessary to have strong will power. Hindi is a rich language and we should use Hindi more and more in official work," he said.

Patil, meanwhile, said the use of Hindi in official work of the ministry has increased. "Hindi is a very simple language and words of other languages are also easily included in it, so we all should try to increase the popularity of Hindi," Patil said.

Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, meanwhile, said continuous efforts are being made towards promotion of Hindi in the works of the ministry.

