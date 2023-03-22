Shimla, Mar 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday stressed the importance of behavioural change in water usage and its management, saying that blue needs to be preserved to safeguard the green.

He was presiding over the state-level function on 'World Water Day' here.

Also Read | Sarus Crane Story: Man Says Bye to Bird, Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav Finds Ammo To Target PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The Congress leader said the day is all about accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis because it affects us all and we need everyone to take an early action.

According to a report by 2030, forty per cent of the population would have to experience a shortage of water to quench their thirst, he said and stressed the importance of conserving the natural resource and creating awareness about its worth, a release issued here said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Solapur Man Kills Cousin With Sickle on Pretext of Having Liquor Party in Alibaug Over Failure To Return Rs 1 Lakh; Arrested.

Besides adverse effects of climate change, less or untimely rains and snow have resulted in the drying of water resources which was a matter of great concern and an issue on which every section of the society needs to work together on in order to maintain and protect these vital water resources, Sukhu maintained.

The chief minister said in times to come, the water of our rivers can be an asset of revenue generation but for that, there is a need to adopt green measures so as to minimise the impact of global warming on the Himalayan glaciers and our ecosystem.

He stressed adopting modern technology in the Jal Shakti Department so as to accelerate the pace of the work.

The State Government is planning to provide clean water through ultra-violet (UV) rays technology and to achieve the target to make Himachal a 'green energy state' by March 31, 2026. It is also going to ink an agreement for green hydrogen generation, he said.

"We have to work untidily to achieve the theme for the 2023 World Water Day – accelerating the change to solve the water and sanitation crisis which calls for the public to alter the way they use, consume and manage water in their lives," the chief minister said.

He also honoured the representatives of 50 gram panchayats of nine districts and village water and sanitation committees (VWSC) who have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jal Shakti department regarding the operation, maintenance and distribution of drinking water under various water supply schemes through these panchayats.

He also administered a pledge regarding the conservation of water and contribution to preserving nature on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also emphasised that the sources of drinking water are limited and thus conservation of water is a collective responsibility and the state government is making continuous efforts to conserve water.

He said despite spending Rs 5,500 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission during the BJP regime, drinking water was still a dream for many households in the far-flung areas of the state.

Agnihotri said the present government has imposed a water cess to increase its revenue and the state is legally competent to levy this cess, adding that it would go a long way in resource mobilisation and sufficient funds would be available for the welfare of the people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)