New Delhi, August 26: Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said NEET and JEE exams should be held as planned in September as their postponement will lead to "further anxiety" among students. His comments come in the wake of growing clamour for postponing the two crucial exams in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

"Both JEE and NEET should be held as planned in September. This is not the right time to create further anxiety in students' minds by insisting on postponement of these exams. Even the Supreme Court has said that 'life must go on' and students 'cannot waste a whole year'," he posted on Twitter. ‘Postpone JEE and NEET 2020,’ Licypriya Kangujam, 8-Year-Old Climate Activist, Urges Government to Hear Students’ Plea and Postpone NTA Entrance Exams Amid COVID-19 Pandemic (Check Tweets).

The JEE Main and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be conducted in September as scheduled, the Ministry of Education officials had on Tuesday said, amid a growing chorus for postponing the crucial tests in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. JEE and NEET 2020 Exam Dates: Here’s Why Students Are Protesting From Home to Postpone NTA Entrance Exams.

While the JEE Main is scheduled from September 1-6, NEET is planned on September 13. Several opposition leaders in India, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and DMK president M K Stalin have demanded the exams be postponed.

