India continues its battle with the COVID-19 pandemic. While the nation is in its unlock phase, the tension still remains as the number of coronavirus cases is increasing every day. Amid the rising tension, medical and engineering students are now asked to appear in the entrance exams. This added more to their strain, as they fear to contract the virus that has infected people in lakhs in our country. #NTAPostponeNEET_JEE is one of the top trending hashtags running on Twitter for more than a month now. The students’ plea the government to postpone the entrance exams during this global crisis. So, is the fear of contracting the virus the only concern of students and hence they want a postponement? In this article, we will look at the whole debate of students as to why they urge NTA to postpone JEE and NEET 2020 exam dates.

NEET and JEE 2020 exams were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Noting students concern and in view of the pandemic, HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal urged the conducting body—National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the entrance exams. Hence, NEET is scheduled for September 13, JEE Main to be held from September 1 to September 6 and JEE Advanced on September 27, 2020.

Why Are Students Protesting to Postpone NEET and JEE Main?

Many students have been voicing on social media to postpone the exam dates considering the pandemic. Not only do they fear of contracting the virus, but they even cited the travelling issue. When the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was announced in March, many students went back to their hometown. Now according to those candidates, it will be difficult for them to travel, as their selected exam centres are quite far. In addition, their fear of contracting the virus is only increasing.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old girl, in Tamil Nadu, a NEET aspirant committed suicide allegedly for fear of the upcoming entrance exam. This added more strain. The Supreme Court of India has also dismissed a plea seeking deferring of JEE Main and NEET 2020 exams in September.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Subramanian Swamy, also approached the Education Minister, Pokhriyal to postpone the September exams and conduct after Diwali. HRD Minister also agreed to review the exam dates. But NTA on August 21, confirmed through an official statement that both NEET and JEE 2020 entrance exams would be conducted as per the decided schedule. The Admit Card for JEE Main 2020 has also been released. While students continue their protest online, urging NTA and the government to review the exam dates, as of now, the schedule remains the same.

