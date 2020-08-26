As the days for the entrance exams of JEE and NEET 2020 is nearing, activists from around the world are voicing in support of students, urging the government to postpone the NTA exams. The online campaign to postpone the NTA entrance exams united Greta Thunberg, Vanessa Nakate and now Licypriya Kangujam, all the young climate activists. 8-year-old Licypriya Kangujam, in a series of tweets, has urged the Indian government to hear students’ plea and not conduct JEE and NEET 2020 exams during this situation, as she fears that it would risk students’ health. Kangujam took to Twitter and extended her support to the students in their protest against NTA’s decision to conduct NEET and JEE 2020 entrance exams in September. JEE and NEET 2020 Exam Dates: Here’s Why Students Are Protesting From Home to Postpone NTA Entrance Exams.

Kangujam, one of India’s youngest and loudest voices crusading for the environment, has been now imploring several political leaders, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank,’ to postpone the entrance exams. Various famous personalities have spoken up against conducting the examinations during this time. Even climate activist, Greta Thunberg announced her solidarity with the movement.

Kangujam has been tweeting since the past few days, showing her support with the medical and engineering aspirants and their demand to cancel the exams. “Dear @RahulGandhi ji & @priyankagandhi ji,Plz convey Student’s message to Hon. INC President Madam Sonia Gandhi ji that 7 CMs in the today’s meeting should unanonymously tell the Govt. that ‘WE CAN’T HOLD EXAMS IN COVID,’” reads one of her tweets.

Dear @RahulGandhi ji & @priyankagandhi ji, Plz convey Student’s message to Hon. INC President Madam Sonia Gandhi ji that 7 CMs in the today’s meeting should unanonymously tell the Govt. that “WE CAN’T HOLD EXAMS IN COVID”#PostponeNEETJEE_Today #PostponeNEET_JEEinCovid — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) August 26, 2020

“I’m disappointed when I wake up. Why nothing is trending top on #NEET_JEE today? TWEET & RT AS MAXIMUM AS POSSIBLE NOW TO TREND IN TOP TO REACH OUR VOICE TO OUR LEADERS with #ModijiActNow

#PostponeNEETJEE_Today. TODAY IS UR LAST DAY. WE DON’T HAVE TIME NOW. WE WILL WIN,” reads another tweet where she urged students to tweet more with the above hashtags and continue their online campaign.

I’m disappointed when I wake up. Why nothing is trending top on #NEET_JEE today? TWEET & RT AS MAXIMUM AS POSSIBLE NOW TO TREND IN TOP TO REACH OUR VOICE TO OUR LEADERS with#ModijiActNow #PostponeNEETJEE_Today TODAY IS UR LAST DAY. WE DON’T HAVE TIME NOW. WE WILL WIN. 🙏🏻 — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) August 26, 2020

Plz work with the sentiments of millions of students of India. 🙏🏻 — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) August 26, 2020

Plz note one thing maximum educational institutions and hall going to use as exam centres are used for quarantine of both non COVID & COVID19 patients. Do you think exam centres are safe to appear exams? #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID #PostponeNEETJEE_Today — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) August 26, 2020

Many students sent me message in midnight by saying “We lost the battle”. But I replied them all calmly, “You may lost in a battle but war is not over yet”.#PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID #PostponeNEETJEE_Today — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) August 26, 2020

It has been a month that students have been protesting online to cancel the entrance exams. However, NTA through a recent notification, confirmed the dates of JEE and NEET. While JEE Main 2020 will be held from September 1 to September 6, NEET is scheduled for September 13, and JEE Advanced 2020 is on September 27. The agency has also released the guidelines for students appearing in the upcoming NEET 2020 exam.

