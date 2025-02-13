New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva on Wednesday took a dig at the Nehru-Gandhi family, alleging that they had nurtured and promoted those accused in the 1984 riots after Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi convicted former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar for his role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Sachdeva also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the riots

"Today, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has held Sajjan Kumar guilty of the 1984 riots... I especially thank Prime Minister Modi for forming an SIT regarding the riots... The Nehru-Gandhi family had nurtured and promoted the accused of the 84 riots ...," he said.

The Rouse Avenue court convicted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

This case is linked with the killing of the father-son duo in Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984. Sajjan Kumar is serving a life sentence in another anti-Sikh riots case in Delhi Cantt.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja pronounced the judgement and convicted Sajjan Kumar.

Sajjan Kumar was produced physically before the court. On January 31, the court reserved the order after hearing additional submissions by the Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat.

This case is related to the killings of one Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984.

During the trial, Advocate Anil Sharma, representing Sajjan Kumar, argued that his client's name was not mentioned initially and was added 16 years later. Sharma also pointed out that an earlier conviction of Kumar by the Delhi High Court is pending appeal in the Supreme Court.

However, Additional Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat countered that the victim did not initially recognize Kumar but named him later. The prosecution alleged that Kumar led the mob and instigated them to kill the victims, burning them alive and looting their property.

The court has scheduled arguments on the quantum of sentence for February 18. This verdict is a significant development in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, which resulted in the deaths of 2,700 Sikhs in Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)