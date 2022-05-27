New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday remembered India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary and described him as an institution-builder who strengthened our democratic roots, but lamented that the BJP has weakened democracy by bulldozing institutions.

He said India now needs a "Bharat jodo" more than ever before. His reference was towards uniting India in the present atmosphere. The Congress is holding a "Bharat jodo" yatra from Karnyakumari to Kashmir on Gandhi Jayanti.

Also Read | Ladakh Road Accident: 7 Soldiers Killed as Vehicles Falls Into Gorge Near Shyok.

"IIT, IIM, LIC, ITI, BHEL, NID, BARC, AIIMS, ISRO, SAIL, ONGC, DRDO...Nehru ji was an institution builder who strengthened our democratic roots. In 8 yrs, BJP has weakened democracy by bulldozing institutions. India needs #BharatJodo now more than ever," Gandhi said on Twitter.

In another tweet, he shared a video showing pictures of Nehru with world leaders and how they described Nehru.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Two Youths Rape 12-Year-Old Girl, Record Video; Arrested.

"58 years since his passing, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's ideas, politics, and vision for our Nation are as relevant as they have ever been. May the values of this immortal son of India always guide our actions and conscience," Gandhi also said.

The Congress on Friday observed the death anniversary of Nehru with top party leaders paying rich tributes to him at his memorial in the national capital. Some leaders also took to Twitter to pay their homage and remember him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)