Puri, May 27: In yet another incident of crimes against minors, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two youth. The accused had also recorded a video of the crime. The incident took place during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 while the cops at Kuchinda police station nabbed the duo on Wednesday.

As per the report published in The New Indian Express, the accused were identified as Badal Minz (22) and Naren Majhi (23). The duo had stopped the minor when she was returning home from tuition classes. Later they took her to a secluded place, raped her, and made a video of the crime. They further threatened the girl with dire consequences if she shares the incident with anyone. Reportedly, the duo raped the victim several times by blackmailing her with the video clip. Pune Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Rapes Friend’s Minor Sister in Bhosari; Arrested.

As per the reports, the incident came to light when the minor shared her ordeal with a school nurse, who then informed her parents. The accused duo has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2022 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).