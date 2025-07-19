By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will visit India "very soon", the country's Ambassador Shankar Prasad Sharma said on Saturday, as both countries work on finalising agreements in key areas.

The ambassador's remarks come two days after Prime Minister Oli confirmed that a visit to India is on the cards.

Speaking to ANI, Ambassador Sharma said that while no dates have been finalised yet, the visit is expected soon. "I think he will come to India very soon," he said.

When asked about the focus of the visit, Sharma said both sides are preparing multiple agreements.

"We have a number of agreements in different areas--whether we talk about digital infrastructure or physical infrastructure. We are preparing those agreements and MoUs. Once they are finalised, the Prime Minister's visit will happen," he added.

He emphasised the deep-rooted ties between India and Nepal, saying, "We are two friends. We cannot be apart."

Highlighting strong people-to-people ties, Sharma pointed to the open border between the two countries. "Anyone from India can go to Nepal, and anyone from Nepal can come to India without a visa or passport. That shows our relationship is not only cultural, but also economic in nature. We are interdependent," he said.

Oli, who assumed office in July last year for the fourth time, has not yet made an official visit to India.

He chose China for his maiden foreign visit, breaking the traditional practice of visiting India first after taking office.

In April, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Oli on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and expressed satisfaction over progress in areas such as energy, connectivity, and people-to-people linkages.

In an interview with a Nepalese YouTube channel, Dishanirdesh TV, late, the Nepal Prime Minister talks about strong ties between the two countries and confirms his upcoming visit.

"I will probably embark on a visit to India. My visit to India will take place after the two sides have done the necessary groundwork," he said. (ANI)

