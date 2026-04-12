Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, joined Trinamool Congress ahead of the two-phased assembly elections in West Bengal, the first phase of which is scheduled to be held on April 23.

Chandra Kumar Bose had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in September 2023, ending his nine years of association with the party, citing ideological differences.

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Last Month, Chandra Kumar Bose said that his decision to join the BJP was "historic mistake" accusing the party of "creating division and polarisation" to secure victory in elections.

In a post on March 27, Chandra Kumar Bose urged all communities to unite to defeat "divisive forces bent to destroy the country".

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"Joining the BJP was a 'historic mistake'--but I realised it was not too late, but rather sooner! If a party's sole aim is to create division and polarisation among voters just to win elections, then I cannot accept that! You cannot fight communalism with communalism! Let us unite all communities to safeguard the structure of our nation. To defeat the divisive forces bent on destroying the country, the INDIA alliance, workers, and the people must absolutely come together," he said.

Recently, Chandra Kumar Bose has actively criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, urging socialist and progressive people to defend their right to vote.

"What's wrong with the 'Civil Society', 'Social Activists' and like-minded progressive people of Bengal? 90 lac people of Bengal just lost their voting rights! Many of whom are genuine voters- aren't you going to protest? Arise, awake & stop not till your goal is reached! Revolutionary people of Bengal don't take this insult lying down," he said.

He had also called the SIR process "completely unconstitutional and undemocratic" and accused the Election Commission of being "biased" and favouring the BJP.

"Completely unconstitutional & undemocratic- the entire 'SIR' exercise & subsequent 'Election' process in West Bengal. The sheer incompetence of the Election Commission to maintain peace during the campaign leading upto the polling day. Whose responsibility is it to maintain law & order now during the validity of the 'model code of conduct?" he said in a post on April 6.

"This worthless & useless EC, following instructions from their masters, cannot conduct the elections in an unbiased manner. Progressive and like-minded people must unite to save Bengal from being taken over by an 'autocratic' rule," he added.

West Bengal is set for two phases of assembly polls on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4.

The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)