Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) Accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of sowing religious discord in West Bengal for narrow political interests, state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Saturday said the party is playing with people's emotions and violating the basic ethos of India, where 'Bharat' and 'Ram' are inseparable.

Bhattacharya was responding to TMC's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for chanting 'Joy Maa Durga' and 'Joy Maa Kali' at a rally in Durgapur on Friday, accusing BJP of suddenly appealing to Hindu sentiments while sidelining its earlier slogan, 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Asserting that Ram is deeply rooted in the hearts of every BJP worker, including Modi, and crores of Indians, Bhattacharya told PTI Videos, "Bharat is Ram, Ram is Bharat. The entire emotional fabric of India is connected to the Ramayana. But TMC, detached from India's roots and culture and engrossed in appeasement politics, fails to understand the pluralistic nature of our nation."

Referring to the cultural influence of the Ramayana beyond India, he said, "In Indonesia, many palaces bear the names of characters from our epic Ramayana. India shares this pluralistic DNA. Yet, TMC exploits festivals like Maa Kali and Durga Puja for political gains."

Vowing such politics will not continue after 2026 Assembly polls, he said, "The present strife in Bengal is due to TMC's brand of politics. We will usher in a Bengal which will witness a peaceful procession of Durga Puja immersion and Muharram along a single route on the same day."

Bhattacharya, known for his moderate stance in BJP in contrast to hardliners like Suvendu Adhikari, said TMC is indulging "radical elements" within the Muslim community responsible for recent violence.

"Has TMC never cared for the education of poor, economically disadvantaged Muslims, their uplift? Think about the fact that leading Muslim community leaders send their wards to elite educational institutions not to madrasas, why? he asked.

He added that TMC's brand of exclusivist politics violates the path pursued by prominent Congress leaders like Pranab Mukherjee, Adhir Choudhury (both having been elected from Muslim majority areas in the past) as well as leaders like Abdul Mannan and Sardar Amjad Ali.

Bhattacharya also referred to national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' and national song 'Vande Mataram', and icons like Rabindranath Tagore and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, emphasising their celebration of India's pluralistic spirit.

