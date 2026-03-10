New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): A man was shot in Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area near Madangir Bhumiya Mandir in the late hours of Monday.

According to a resident, the victim, identified as Nikhil, was shot between 8.30 pm and 9 pm and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Also Read | AI Lab Anthropic Sues to Block Pentagon Blacklisting.

"We came to know that Nikhil has been shot and has been taken to the hospital," resident Bhushan Kumar told ANI.

Kumar said Nikhil runs a chicken shop in the area and lives with his family. "His father passed away in January, while his mother had died earlier. He has a sister, and they live in a joint family," he added.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper QR Code Reportedly Takes Candidates To 'Rickroll' Prank Video, Netizens React With Funny Memes.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)