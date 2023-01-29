New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): One of three men was arrested for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old in central Delhi's Paharganj on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Jatin. Jatin was returning home along with his friend after attending a wedding when the accused intercepted them.

The main accused, Saurabh (23), a resident of Multani Dhanda, stabbed the victim for allegedly having illicit relations with his wife, the police stated.

Jatin was rushed to Lady Hardinge Medical College where he succumbed to his injuries, a police officer said.

"A case under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered at Nabi Karim police station. Saurabh has been arrested and a search is on for his brother Akshay and one Rajnikant," he said. Police said Saurabh worked at a tattoo shop in Palika Bazar in Connaught Place.

During interrogation, Saurabh told police that he had warned Jatin to stay away from his wife. He said he came to know that his wife was planning to leave him and live with Jatin which led him to commit the crime.

Police said Saurabh is a history-sheeter and was previously found involved in four criminal cases including theft, snatching and robbery.

The deceased has also been found involved in three criminal cases as a juvenile, they added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said. (ANI)

