By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): In his maiden post on indigenous microblogging platform Koo, the newly-appointed Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the new rules are "empowering" and will ensure a "safer and responsible social media ecosystem in India".

He also informed that he reviewed the implementation and the compliance of the IT rules 2021 with the Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"Reviewed implementation and compliance of Information Technology Rules, 2021 along with my colleague Rajeev Chandrasekhar. These guidelines are empowering and protecting users and will ensure a safer and responsible social media ecosystem in India," Vaishnaw posted on Koo.

Former IAS officer Ashwini Vaishnaw's appointment as the new Electronics and IT Minister replacing senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad comes at a time when the government is at loggerheads with microblogging platform Twitter regarding the new IT rules.

As soon as the Odisha BJP leader took charge of the Ministry, he said the law of the land should be abided by everyone, making it clear that the change in the ministry does not indicate any change in its approach towards the social media platforms, operating in India.

The new Electronics and IT Minister's maiden post on Koo is also significant as Koo is an indigenous microblogging platform. The minister is already active on Twitter and has been posting updates on the platform. He joined Koo in July and his first post on IT rules on this platform carries the message of the government's support to Koo. (ANI)

