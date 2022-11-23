Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a new history is being created for the all-round development of the tribal community by implementing the PESA Act in scheduled areas in Madhya Pradesh.

He made the remark while addressing the PESA Jagrukta Sammelan at Pandhana in Khandwa district on Wednesday. Chouhan also announced that the Pandhana-Ghatakhedi-Kalka road would now be known as the 'Amar Krantikari Tantya Bhil' road.

Chouhan has said that there is a provision in the PESA Act that the Gram Sabha will make an action plan for village development. The amount received by the Gram Panchayat will be spent only after seeking permission from the Gram Sabha. Gram Sabha will monitor the quality of development works. They will also ensure that the labourers get full remuneration on time. Village Chaupal will now run the government in the village.

Chouhan further said, "Attempts to marry, convert and grab the land of tribals by trick, cheating and allurement will not be allowed. Gram Sabha will have the right to foil such attempts and get action taken against the guilty person. The Gram Sabha will get back the usurped land. The management of the pond will be done by the Gram Sabha. Gram Sabha will take decisions related to fish farming, Singhada production and pond irrigation. The Gram Sabha will have the right to manage the pond for irrigation in 100 acres of agricultural area."

"The state government will no longer collect the forest produce grown in the forest bordering the village. According to PESA Act, now the Gram Sabha will determine the collection, sale and price of forest produce. The Collector, Commissioner and officers of the Forest Department should understand that now the public has the right over the forest produce. Similarly, Gram Sabha has been given the right to pluck and sell tendu patta. The Gram Sabha will have to take a decision by December 15 to pluck the tendu patta. The money from the sale of tendu patta will now go to the Gram Sabha instead of going to the state government's treasury," Chouhan added.

Chouhan further added that new liquor and Bhang shop would be opened only after seeking permission from the Gram Sabha. The Gram Sabha would be able to recommend the removal of liquor shops located near schools, hospitals and dharamshalas.

Under the PESA Act, Gram Sabha will have the right to inspect and run Anganwadis, ration shops, schools, ashrams and hostels. For this, it will constitute a committee, he added. (ANI)

