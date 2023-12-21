Sant Kabir Nagar, Dec 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said "new India" has gained respect on the global stage over the last nine years, which not only boasts of world-class infrastructure but also ensures national security.

"At present, India not only ensures national security, but also boasts of world-class infrastructure along with welfare schemes for the poor, which are implemented with complete honesty and transparency to benefit the needy," the chief minister said while addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'.

This yatra started simultaneously across the entire country on November 15. In Uttar Pradesh, the yatra began from Lakhimpur Kheri and Sonbhadra districts. Under the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra,' 536 Modi Guarantee video vans are operating, which have conducted 1,072 programmes in the state so far, he said.

'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is a campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to connect people with the mission to build a developed India with the vision of establishing India as a major power in the world by 2047, he said.

The chief minister said this yatra is taking place in all the villages and municipal bodies across the country. People benefiting from the schemes of the central and state governments are sharing their success stories during this.

Additionally, the yatra is reaching out to all those who are eligible for various schemes, but somehow have been unable to get the benefits so far, by providing them the facility of 'on the spot' submission of application forms.

"Under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the double-engine government will ensure that all eligible individuals who have been deprived of government schemes for various reasons will now benefit from them", he asserted.

The chief minister also inaugurated an exhibition as part of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.'

