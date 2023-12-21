Lucknow, December 21: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) today declared the result for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. Candidates who appeared for IIM CAT 2023 will be able to check their results at the official website iimcat.ac.in.

A total of 14 students have achieved the perfect 100 percentile score. This time, out of 3.28 lakh registered eligible candidates, around 2.88 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The overall attendance was recorded at approximately 88 per cent, IIM Lucknow said in an official release. SSC MTS Result 2023 Out: Final Results Declared at ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download.

This time, engineers have dominated the top ranks. In the group of candidates who scored 100 percentiles, 11 candidates are from engineering background and 3 from non-engineering. RBI Assistant Prelims Exam 2023 Results Likely To Be Declared Soon at opportunities.rbi.org.in, Know How To Check.

CAT Result 2023: Steps to Check Scorecard

Visit the official website of CAT 2023 Click on the direct link tab available on the homepage Enter your login credentials Your result will be displayed on your screen Cross-check all the details Download it and take a print-out for future reference.

The CAT 2023 examination was conducted on November 26, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. As informed by IIM Lucknow, around 2.88 lakh of the total 3.28 lakh registered candidates appeared in the examination. The overall attendance was 88 per cent.

The provisional answer key of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 was released on December 5 and candidates were able to raise objections till December 8, 2023.

