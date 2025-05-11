Guwahati, May 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said 'Operation Sindoor' has shown that 'New India' will track terrorists wherever they hide and eliminate them.

He lauded the armed forces for eliminating terrorists and damaging critical military and terror infrastructure in Pakistan during the operation.

"As I watched the excellent briefing by our DGMOs a short while ago, we remain profoundly grateful to the exemplary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and our valiant Armed Forces," Sarma said in a post on X.

He maintained that it has been "demonstrated with irrefutable evidence that #OperationSindoor has eliminated over 100 Pak terrorists and damaged critical military and terror infra of our enemy".

"But above all it sent a strong deterrence that New India will track terrorists to the ends of the earth and eliminate them, no matter where they hide - at land, air or sea," Sarma added.

