New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that the new Information Technology (IT) Rules ensure online safety and dignity of women users and give a framework to deal with content, including fake content, which results in heinous crimes.

The Centre said that there was a growing concern regarding the safety and security of users, particularly women and children, on the internet and the same had also been flagged by the Supreme Court which asked it to “frame necessary guidelines to eliminate child pornography, rape and gang rape imageries, videos, and sites in content hosting platforms and other applications.”

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology submitted an affidavit filed in a petition challenging the IT Rules on the ground they are unconstitutional and antithetical to the fundamental principles of democracy.

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which were notified in February, imposes several obligations on online entities including an obligation to take down contentious content quicker, appoint grievance redressal officers and assist in investigations.

Defending the legality of the rules, the Centre stated that the IT Rules empower the “ordinary users” of social media digital platforms and make intermediaries, including the social media intermediaries, accountable.

It said the rules provide a “set of checks and balances” for the removal of unlawful content and information on the internet.

“(Under the new rules) Intermediaries shall remove or disable access within 24 hours of receipt of complaints of contents that exposes the private areas of individuals, show such individuals in full or partial nudity or a sexual act or is in the nature of impersonation including morphed images, etc,” the affidavit said.

“(There is) Provision for direct requests for the content takedown in specific cases of content relating to breach of bodily privacy, impersonation, morphed imagery of the concerned individual in order to address the immediate need to prevent harm and emotional distress, particularly in instances of revenge porn and other similar instances… (Timeline for) Removal of revenge porn and other similar content (is) 24 hours,” it added.

The Centre also asserted that given the “significant expansion of online intermediary ecosystem in the last ten years”, there was a “compelling need to have a framework to deal with fake messages which have become viral and have resulted in riots, mob lynching or other heinous crimes including those concerning the dignity of women and sexual abuse of children”.

Petitioner Uday Bedi, a lawyer, has contended in the plea that the new IT Rules are in gross disregard of the fundamental rights of free speech and privacy of users of social media intermediaries such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Twitter.

In his petition, Bedi has argued that the social media intermediaries cannot be given the power to decide, based on a complaint or otherwise, as to which information is liable to be taken down.

In another batch of petitions assailing the IT Rules, the Centre had said that the rules seek to “prevent the misuse of the freedom of the press” and protect the citizens from fake news in digital media space which used to be largely unregulated.

While highlighting that there have been “past incidents of disinformation on digital media leading to disturbance of public order”, the Centre had asserted that digital media “allows sensational content being re-circulated in a different context leading to misinterpretation by the audience”, making it susceptible to being used as fake news.

In another set of matters, the Centre has also defended the legal validity of its new IT rule requiring messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, to “trace” the first originator of the information, saying that the law empowers it to expect such entities to create safe cyberspace and counter “illegal content” either themselves or by assisting the law enforcement agencies.

The Centre had told the court that Section 87 of the Information Technology Act gave it the power to formulate Rule 4(2) of the Intermediary Rules -- which mandates a significant social media intermediary to enable the identification of the first originator of information—in “legitimate state interest” of curbing the menace of fake news and offences concerning national security and public order as well as women and children.

