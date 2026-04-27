India News | New School Building in Chiyog to Be Built with Rs. 5.5 Crore, Rs.16 Crore Allocated for 66 KV Substation: CM Sukvinder Sukhu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while addressing a public gathering in Chiyog of Kasumpti Assembly Constituency in Shimla district, announced Rs. 5.50 crore for the construction of a new building for the Government Senior Secondary School in the area.

He said that the CBSE curriculum would start in this school from next year. To address electricity issues in the area, the Chief Minister announced Rs. 16 crore for the construction of a 66 KV substation, which will be completed within one year.

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He also assured adequate funding for roads approved under the FRA scheme, including Bangapani-Chadail, Chiyog-Jathai, Dhaleu-Janunala, Chiyog-Mehana, Dhaleu-Dhar, Fagu-Sarivan and Jubbar-Kadharbh. Funds will also be provided for the Dharech irrigation project.

Recalling his student days, the Chief Minister said that many of his old companions were present at the gathering and had supported him throughout his life. He said that his political journey began as a councillor in the Shimla Municipal Corporation and that today, with the blessings of the people and local deities, he has an opportunity to serve the people of the state.

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He said that the previous BJP government distributed Rs. 5,000 crore prior to the elections only for political gains. He said that due to their policies, Himachal Pradesh was dropped to 21st place in education. Whereas our government has introduced reforms, including English-medium teaching from the 1st Class. He said that due to reforms in the education sector, the ranking of the state has risen to 5th place.

Today, 151 CBSE schools are being opened. He said that the BJP government is busy opposing our developmental policies and programmes. He said that by 30 June, all such schools will have teachers for every subject, including music and yoga, to ensure the overall development of children. Today, Himachal Pradesh has also become a completely literate state.

He praised local MLA and Minister Anirudh Singh for his efforts in developing the area and addressing public issues. He said that for the first time, a representative from the Kasumpti Assembly Constituency has been included in the Cabinet. He said that a 500 KW solar power plant has been set up in Dharech, which will generate around Rs. 14 lakh annually for the panchayat. He said that Green Panchayats will play an important role in strengthening the rural economy.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has adopted orphaned children as 'Children of the State' under a special law. With this, Himachal has become the first state in the country to enact a law for such children.

Under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, the government is covering higher education expenses for children of widows.

Additionally, under the Dr Y.S. Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana, loans of up to Rs. 20 lakh are being provided at an interest rate of one per cent for the education of the children of the economically weaker section.

Sukhu said that buildings worth Rs. 1,000 crore constructed during the previous government's tenure are lying unused, and efforts are being made to utilise them for government offices. He stated that the previous BJP government received Rs. 54,000 crore under RDG and Rs. 16,000 crore as GST compensation, whereas the present state government has received only Rs. 17,000 crore under RDG, which is about four times less.

He said that it is very unfortunate that the central government has now discontinued RDG, which has affected the rights of the people of the state. He said that due to global warming, the current government has faced two major natural disasters, causing heavy loss of life and property.

He said, 'I understand the pain of an ordinary family. Earlier, officials used to say that more than Rs. 1.5 lakh could not be given for building a house because of the rules. But we have provided Rs. 7 lakh to families whose houses were completely damaged, to help them resettle. The Prime Minister had announced Rs. 1,500 crore during his visit to the state, but the amount is still awaited.'

In the health sector, he said the government is replacing outdated 20 years old machines with modern ones on the lines of AIIMS Delhi and robotic surgery has been introduced in four medical colleges, providing advanced treatment within the state.

To strengthen the rural economy, he said, Rs. 110 crore worth of apples have been purchased under the Market Intervention Scheme. Milk prices have been increased to Rs. 61 per litre for cow milk and Rs. 71 per litre for buffalo milk.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister announced Rs. 50,000 for presenting cultural programmes and Rs. one lakh each for four women's groups participating in the event.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the Jai Ishwari Mata Temple and offered prayers for the prosperity of the state. He also announced Rs. 1 crore for the beautification of the temple complex.

On the occasion, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said that there has been no shortage of development in the Kasumpti constituency over the past three and a half years. He thanked the Chief Minister for the inaugurations and foundation stone-laying ceremonies.

They said that the Chiyog bypass is a gift of the Congress government and that only the Congress government brings development in the state. They alleged that during the previous BJP government, development in the area was deliberately stopped, but as soon as Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu became Chief Minister, the pace of development in the region increased. He said that despite natural disasters, Himachal Pradesh is moving forward rapidly on the path of development.

He said that the initiative to create 'green panchayats' started from Dharech in Shimla district, and a 500-kilowatt solar energy project has been launched.

State Drug De-addiction Board Deputy Coordinator Sanjay Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, SP Gaurav Singh, along with other dignitaries, were present on the occasion. (ANI)

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