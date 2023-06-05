Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 5 (ANI): Travel Agent Association of India (TAAI)-J&K Chapter held its highly anticipated 4th bimonthly meeting on Saturday at the picturesque Hotel Robusta Retreat-The Lakeside Villa in Srinagar.

Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary of Tourism, and Bahram P. Zadeh, Managing Committee Member and Chairman of Membership Council, Travel Agent Association of India graced the occasion as special invitees.

During his address to the members of the association, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah highlighted the significance of TAAI as one of the country's oldest and premier travel and tourism associations.

He expressed the Department of Tourism's commitment to promoting new destinations in Kashmir and emphasised the vital role local travel agents play in driving the growth of these destinations.

Abid also shared the department's plans to actively participate in various travel and tourism marts across the country, ensuring effective organization to maximise results.

Bahram P. Zadeh, in his speech, underscored the importance of responsible tourism in the Union Territory. He urged the government and stakeholders to take necessary steps in enhancing the carrying capacity of various destinations in Kashmir, ensuring the long-term sustainability of Kashmir Tourism.

Promoting responsible tourism practices will not only benefit the local communities but also preserve the natural beauty of the region for generations to come, it was noted at the meeting.

Also present at the meeting were Ather Yameen Narwari, chairman of TAAI J&K Chapter, Sameer Baktoo, secretary of TAAI J&K Chapter, Irshad Hazari, treasurer of TAAI J&K Chapter, and several prominent travel and tourism players from the UT.

They lauded the government's initiative to conduct such meetings, noting that it marks a significant departure from the past, with the administration now seeking to engage at the grassroots level.

This approach ensures that all stakeholders can benefit from the initiatives undertaken to improve the tourism industry in Kashmir.

In response to the productive meeting, Ather Yameen Narwari said, "We are delighted to see the government's sincere efforts to collaborate with the travel and tourism industry at a local level. Such engagements allow us to address challenges effectively and collectively work towards the growth and prosperity of Kashmir tourism."

Expressing similar sentiments, Sameer Baktoo said, "Responsible tourism is not only an ethical obligation but also a strategic imperative for the sustainable development of our beloved valley. We appreciate the government's recognition of this need and their commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance the carrying capacity of tourist destinations."

The TAAI J&K Chapter concluded the meeting with renewed enthusiasm and a shared commitment to promoting responsible tourism practices and collaborating closely with the government to unlock the immense potential of Kashmir as a preferred tourist destination. (ANI)

