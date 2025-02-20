New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

An election commissioner since March 2024, Kumar took over as the 26th chief election commissioner (CEC) on Thursday.

The Election Commission shared pictures of Kumar meeting President Murmu and Vice President Dhankhar here.

