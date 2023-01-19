Amaravati, (Andhra Pradesh) Jan 19 (ANI): Bandi Srinivasa Rao, who was elected as the President of APNGO Association, along with general secretary KV Siva Reddy and panel members called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday, an official statement said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated Srinivasa Rao and his panel members for their victory in the Association elections held on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Government Officers Association new executive committee members P Purushottam Naidu, DV Ramana, P Krishna, Ch Srinivasa Rao and Government Advisor (Employees' Welfare) N Chandrasekhar Reddy were also present. (ANI)

