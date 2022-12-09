Shimla, Dec 9 (PTI) A resolution authorising the Congress president to pick the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh was passed in a meeting of newly elected Congress MLAs here on Friday.

Addressing the media after the meeting, AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla said the one-line resolution was passed unanimously and the party's observers – Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former CM of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda – would submit their report to the party high command on Saturday.

Refuting there is factionalism within the Congress party as several leaders are lobbying for the chief minister's post, Shukla said no name came forward for the post of the legislature party leader and the MLAs unanimously decided that the party leadership would take the call.

