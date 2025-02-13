Dimapur, Feb 13 (PTI) Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) conducted the first trial run of a freight train with Multi-Unit (MU) locomotives in the Shokhuvi-Molvom railway section of the Dhansiri-Zubza new line project in Nagaland, an official said.

The trial run was successfully carried out on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in boosting railway connectivity in Nagaland, stated NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma in a press release.

The freight train reached Molvom at around 6 pm, signifying a major step towards the commissioning of the 15.419 km vital railway stretch, which is targeted for completion within the next few months, he said.

It holds immense significance for the Molvom region and its railway station, which is set to become the third major railway station of the state after Dimapur and Shokhuvi stations, he said.

The CPRO said that the new rail link would facilitate better movement of passengers and goods, bridging the logistical gap and fostering greater economic development once fully operational.

Sharma expressed optimism that the improved connectivity would encourage new business opportunities, attract investments and contribute to the overall socio-economic growth of Nagaland.

The successful trial of the freight loco on the Shokhuvi–Molvom section was a testament to NFR's efforts toward infrastructure modernisation, paving the way for a more connected and economically vibrant Nagaland, Sharma added.

