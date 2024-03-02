India News | NGT Asks NMCG to Look into Namami Gange Programme's Implementation in Bihar's Samastipur

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The National Green Tribunal has asked the director general of the National Mission for Clean Ganga to look into some villages along the river's banks in Bihar's Samastipur district being not included in the Namami Gange Programme.

Agency News PTI| Mar 02, 2024 11:00 AM IST
India News | NGT Asks NMCG to Look into Namami Gange Programme's Implementation in Bihar's Samastipur

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has asked the director general of the National Mission for Clean Ganga to look into some villages along the river's banks in Bihar's Samastipur district being not included in the Namami Gange Programme.

The green panel was hearing a letter petition that claimed no work had been undertaken under the programme in the district.

According to the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), the programme is an integrated conservation mission -- approved as a flagship initiative by the Centre in 2014 -- to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution and conservation and rejuvenation of the national river.

"We are of the opinion that the grievance raised by the applicant needs to be considered at the first instance by the director general of the NMCG," a bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said in an order passed last month.

"Hence, we dispose of the present original application expecting the director general, NMCG, to duly look into the grievance of the applicant and take appropriate decision in accordance with the law," the bench, also comprising Expert Members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

