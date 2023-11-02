New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has observed that adequate measures are required for the control of air-polluting components and their adverse effects on various organs of the human body, especially those that affect the brain and emotional and psychological aspects.

Observations of the Tribunal came on October 31 while hearing a suo motu matter initiated on the basis of a media report stating that long-term exposure to air pollution could lead to a higher risk of depression and anxiety, in addition to respiratory disorder.

Also Read | Supreme Court Judge Justice PS Narasimha To Senior Advocate: Stop Calling Me ‘My Lord’ and I Will Give You Half of My Salary.

NGT stated that, as per the news report, people who breathe in polluted air experience changes within the brain that control emotions and as a result, their chances of developing anxiety, and depression are increased.

"Having regard to the issue involved, we deem it proper to implead the authorities as respondents in this application, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, through its Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board, through its Member Secretary, Director, General, Indian Council of Medical Research, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Secretary, Ministry of Health, Government of NCT of Delhi," the Tribunal said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Mentally-Challenged and Mute Girl Raped by Neighbour at Gunpoint in Bareilly.

The bench, headed by its chairperson, Justice Prakash Shrivastava, also sought the responses of all respondents in the matter.

NGT said that the issue that needs to be examined with respect to various chemical and physical components causing air pollution and the adverse effects of each of such physical and chemical components on different organs of the human body.

"Adequate measures are required for control of such air-polluting components and their adverse effect on various organs of the human body, especially those that are affecting the brain and emotional, psychological aspect," stated NGT.

NGT said that the larger issue relating to the air pollution and the dip in the quality of air in Delhi but, the specific issue noted above needs to be examined separately.

The tribunal noted that media reports stated that some researchers have associated air pollution with higher levels of stress, psychological distress, and an increased risk of dementia, Alzheimer's and depression.

"A study published in Environmental Health Perspectives found an association between short-term exposure to elevated levels of air pollution and increased emergency room psychiatric visits among children," the tribunal added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)