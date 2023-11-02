Bareilly, November 2: A 14-year-old mentally-challenged and mute girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour here, police said on Thursday. The incident happened in the Sirauli police station area on Wednesday evening, they said.

The girl was returning home when Sushil Gupta (45) took her to his house at gunpoint and raped her, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said. The accused was caught by the family members and relatives and handed over to the police, he said.

An FIR has been lodged against him under sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and he was sent to jail, police said.

