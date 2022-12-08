New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttarakhand government to revise a provision of its 2020 mining policy, according to which rivers were distinguished as perennial and non-perennial for the establishment of stone crushers and other such units.

The policy to classify the "streams" into perennial and non-perennial rivers was arbitrary and violated the principle of sustainable development, according to the petition filed on behalf of the applicant by Gaurav Kumar Bansal.

A bench of Chairperson Justice AK Goel said the state government had filed a reply in September in response to the tribunal's directions, saying the policy issued by the Mineral Development Department to regulate stone crushers, screening plants and other such units were based on the classification of rivers as perennial and non-perennial.

The policy stipulates a minimum distance of 500 metres and 50 metres, respectively, for stone crushers and screening plants from banks of perennial and non-perennial rivers, the bench said.

The bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel said, "We find it difficult to accept the rationale of the policy in laying down different distances for siting of such units on the basis of perennial and non-perennial.

"We hold that distinction of perennial and non-perennial for locating stone crushers or other such plants for maintaining distance is hit by the principle of sustainable development under Section 20 read with Section 15 of the NGT Act, 2010, and is illegal," the green panel said.

Accordingly, the bench directed the Uttarakhand government to revisit the policy or regime to do away with such distinctions for the "protection of all streams, water courses and rivers".

Explaining the reasons behind the order, the bench said the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, did not distinguish streams on the basis of their nature and the prohibition against pollution applied to every stream.

It said according to the river Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016, issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the definitions of basins, buffer area, catchment area, flood plains and riverbeds did not distinguish between perennial and non-perennial river, drain or water course.

The tribunal further said perennial and non-perennial rivulets could not be distinguished as the adverse impact of the location of stone crushers close to water bodies was the same and protection was required for both.

Additionally, permitting such units functioning within 50 metres of rivers would run counter to the need for the protection of floodplain zones, the tribunal said.

It also noted its observation in an earlier order where it had held that no project could be developed in a floodplain, even in the absence of any statutory provision on the subject, as doing so adversely affected the riverine ecology.

