New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed several authorities to provide comprehensive responses concerning alleged environmental violations related to ongoing construction activities in NOIDA and Greater NOIDA.

The case arises from a plea filed by environmental advocate Rajendra Tyagi. The application highlights concerns regarding extensive residential and commercial developments reportedly carried out without obtaining proper environmental clearances. Additional allegations include the use of unauthorised borewells and the absence of essential infrastructure such as sewage systems.

During the hearing, the Tribunal, comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava (Chairperson), Dr A Senthil Vel, and Dr Afroz Ahmad, took cognisance of an affidavit submitted by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA).

Although the affidavit claimed that steps had been taken against illegal constructions, the Tribunal observed that it lacked crucial information, including names of violators, specific locations, and details of the enforcement measures.

Furthermore, the submitted photographic evidence was found to be outdated, with most images captured as early as November 2022, predating the current proceedings.

In response, the Tribunal granted a three-week time for various concerned entities to file updated and detailed affidavits. The NOIDA Authority must submit a fresh affidavit containing complete data on the unlawful constructions and the actions taken.

Similarly, the Greater NOIDA Industrial Development Authority is required to detail the steps undertaken on its part. The District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has been asked to file a report specifying the measures implemented to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) is tasked with conducting a broad site inspection to uncover ongoing violations and initiate remedial action. The affidavit filed by the District Ground Water Management Council has been accepted for the record.

Geo-tagged photographs featuring date stamps were also submitted to the Tribunal, illustrating locations where constructions were reportedly proceeding without necessary permissions, such as Environmental Clearance (EC), Consent to Establish (CTE), or Consent to Operate (CTO).

The next hearing is scheduled for October 8, 2025, by which point the Tribunal expects all relevant authorities to have submitted their updated reports and affidavits. (ANI)

