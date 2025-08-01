Are Star-Marked INR 500 Notes Fake? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Message

Mumbai, August 1: A message is going viral on social media, claiming INR 500 currency notes bearing a star (*) symbol in the number panel are fake. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked the fake claim. The PIB Fact Check issued a clear statement affirming the authenticity of INR 500 notes with a star (*) symbol. Contrary to viral claims labelling them as counterfeit. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and PIB Fact Check confirmed that such notes have been in legal circulation since December 2016.

The PIB’s fact-checking unit addressed the issue on the social media platform X, reassuring the public that the star symbol does not indicate forgery. “Do you have an INR 500 note with a star symbol (*)? Are you worried it's fake? Fret no more!” the post read. "The message deeming such notes as fake is false! Star marked(*)₹500 banknotes have been in circulation since December 2016 (sic)," PIB Fact Check said in a post. Is Indian Railways Failing Women? PIB Fact-Check Debunks Misleading Media Report on Kurukshetra Rape Case.

Do you have a ₹500 note with a star symbol (*)❓ Are you worried it's fake❓ Fret no more‼️#PIBFactCheck ✔️The message deeming such notes as fake is false! ✔️Star marked(*)₹500 banknotes have been in circulation since December 2016 🔗https://t.co/hNXwYyhhxC pic.twitter.com/Fd4tL0nEaM — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 31, 2025

The RBI, in a statement dated July 27, 2023, clarified that star-marked banknotes are replacement notes, introduced to substitute defectively printed ones in packets of 100 serially numbered notes. Fact Check: Are There Potholes on Road Outside NHAI HQ in Delhi? Highway Authority Clarifies on Misleading Claims Made in Viral Video, Attributes Responsibility to Delhi PWD.

The star appears in the number panel between the prefix and serial number and serves as an identifier, nothing more. Apart from this minor feature, these notes retain all standard design elements and security features.

Claim : INR 500 currency notes bearing a star (*) symbol in the number panel are fake. Conclusion : The claim is false. Star-marked banknotes are replacement notes. Full of Trash Clean

