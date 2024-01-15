New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) State-owned NHAI prohibited the movement of two and three-wheelers on three 'access controlled' national highways having connectivity with the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also restricted the plying of non-motorized vehicles, agricultural tractors, multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles and quadri-cycles on the said sections citing safety reasons, according to a notification.

The sections include "Delhi-Gurugram section of NH-48 starting from Km 14+300 (starting of RTR flyover) till Km 42+000 (Kherki Daula user fee plaza) in Delhi/Haryana, and NH-344M starting from its junction with NH-44 near Bankoli village connecting Narela, Mundka, Najafgarh, Dwarka and terminating at its junction with NH-248 BB near Bhartal chowk," it said.

Another section is NH-248BB starting from its junction with NH 48 near Shiv Murti connecting Bharthal Chowk, Delhi Haryana border in the NCT and terminating near Kherki Daula on NH 48 in Haryana, as per the notification dated January 11.

These national highways have been developed as access-controlled highways, NHAI said adding where there have been and are service roads, alternative routes and roads available to the public for linking the above places/accessing various destination points before the development of these highways.

The highways have been developed as high-speed corridors and the maximum speed limits for motor vehicles of various descriptions for the highways have been fixed as per relevant notifications.

The movement of high-speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow-moving vehicles e.g. two wheelers, three wheelers and other slow moving vehicles like nonmotorized vehicles, agricultural tractors (with or without trailers) due to their vulnerability and associated speed differentials and compromise the road safety aspects.

"Therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under section 35 of the control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002", it is hereby ordered that the following classes of vehicles are prohibited from using the aforesaid highways," NHAI said.

