New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) A month-long online quiz contest on the theme of human rights, hosted by the NHRC, began on Tuesday, officials said.

Participants can join the competition via MyGov portal, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said.

"A month-long online human rights quiz, being organised by the NHRC, has taken off on MyGov Portal today. Mounted by the Media and Communication Wing of the Commission, the quiz aims at spreading awareness about human rights," it said on Tuesday.

The quiz will end on March 15.

Indian citizens, aged 14 years and above, can participate in it for which there is no entry fee. Three cash awards of Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 along with certificates will be given to contestants finishing on first, second and third positions, besides seven consolation cash prizes of Rs 2,000 each or as may be decided by the Commission, it added.

The criteria for selection of winners will be "maximum correct answers in the shortest time", the statement said.

The NHRC was established on October 12, 1993 under the Protection of Human Rights (PHR) Act, 1993.

