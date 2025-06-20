India News | NIA Arrests Key Absconder on Extradition Process Completion in Kasaragod Fake Currency Case

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a key suspect involved in the 2013 Kasaragod counterfeit currency cases on Friday, more than twelve years after he went into hiding.

According to the release, this action followed the successful extradition of the individual from the United Arab Emirates, where he had been in the custody of local authorities since 2015.

Moideenabha Ummer Beary, aka Moideen, wanted in four FICN cases, was taken into custody by the waiting NIA team on arrival at the Mumbai airport from Dubai on Friday. He was subsequently taken to Kochi in Kerala and produced before the NIA Special Court, Ernakulam, Kerala.

NIA had secured the revocation of the accused's Indian passport and also issued an Interpol Red Notice against the fugitive in 2013, soon after the recovery of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) from four different locations in the Kasaragod district of Kerala. Four cases were then registered in the matter. In 2015, the absconding accused was located and arrested by the UAE authorities, following which the NIA sent an extradition request to that country. On completion of the extradition process, the UAE authorities extradited the accused to India on June 19.

NIA investigations into the cases revealed that Moideen, a native of the Udupi district of Karnataka, had conspired with co-accused to procure a high-quality FICN with a face value of Rs. 31 lakhs from the UAE.

The FICN was trafficked into India by another accused, Usman, by flight through Bengaluru. The accused had then circulated the FICN in and around the Kasaragod district of Kerala.

NIA has so far chargesheeted six accused, including Moideen, in the cases under various sections of the IPC. (ANI)

