New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached a poultry farm in Madhya Pradesh, which was used by members of an ISIS-inspired terror group ‘Sufa’ in connection with a conspiracy to perpetrate acts of terror in Rajasthan, the agency said on Tuesday.The anti-terror agency attached the property on Monday under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. The property is located in village Julwaniya, Viryakhedi Road, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

As per the NIA, the property was owned by accused Imran Khan and was used by ‘Sufa’ members for radicalizing new cadres and training them in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Also Read | Adani Enterprises AGM 2023: ‘Hindenburg Report Combination of Targeted Misinformation, Discredited Allegations’, Says Gautam Adani (Watch Video).

The NIA had filed a chargesheet against Imran Khan and 10 other accused persons on September 22 last year, and it had recovered explosives and components used in fabrication of IEDs etc from the possession of the accused persons.The NIA had earlier registered a case against ‘Sufa’, a newly formed local terror group, in April 2022, in connection with ‘Sufa’s criminal conspiracy to plan and carry out terrorist acts in Rajasthan.The NIA investigations have revealed that ‘Sufa’ was deeply inspired by the activities of ISIS and was inclined toward the Jihadi ideology.

"Members of ‘Sufa’ had motivated other youth of the area also to join this group for carrying out terror acts. Investigations in the case are continuing," said the NIA. (ANI)

Also Read | Thane: Man Beaten to Death in Ulhasnagar; Murder Case Registered Against Three Persons.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)