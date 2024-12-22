New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted two accused in a Jammu and Kashmir arms and explosives seizure case linked with the banned terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideeen (HM).

The chargesheet has been filed before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, against Waheed Ul Zahoor, the driver of the vehicle from which explosives, arms ammunition were recovered, and another accused Mubashir Maqbool Mir. Both the chargesheeted accused were in contact with their Pakistan-based HM handlers, said the NIA in a press release.

Also Read | Atul Subhash-Like Case in Madhya Pradesh: Man Dies After Consuming Poisonous Substance in Khandwa, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person.

The seizure of the explosives, arms and other incriminating material took place on 30th June 2024 at a 'naka' (checkpoint) set up by security forces at Machipora, Rashidabad in district Baramulla. The security personnel signalled the vehicle, driven by Waheed, to stop, but the driver tried to flee the spot and was nabbed. A search of his car and his person had then led to the seizure.

According to the NIA, during the investigation, the driver disclosed his links with HM, for whom he was working as an overground worker (OGW). Further searches at Waheed's house in Mujgung, Srinagar, led to the recovery of some more incriminating materials.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hails Diaspora in Kuwait, Says ‘India Has Potential to Become Skill Capital of World’.

The probe also led to the identification of Mubashir Maqbool Mir as a conspirator in the case, and he was also subsequently arrested. It was further revealed during the investigation that Mubashir was also providing financial assistance to the accused.

Investigations in the case are continuing as part of NIA's attempts to unveil the entire conspiracy and ascertain the intended destination of the arms and other materials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)