New Delhi [India], May 27(ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three more accused in a case relating to trafficking and supply of illegal arms, ammunition and explosives to insurgents in the north-eastern state of Mizoram, an official release stated.

All the three accused, identified as Vanlaldailova, Lalmuanpuia and Lalrinchhunga @ Albert, hail from Mizoram. They were arrested on December 6, 2024 following the seizure of arms, ammunition and explosive materials during searches at their residences.

Also Read | 'India Tolerated Proxy Wars for 75 Years but Not Any More': PM Narendra Modi Launches Scathing Attack on Pakistan During Public Address in Gujarat.

As per the release, investigations revealed that all three had played significant roles in supporting terrorist activities and aggravating ethnic violence in Manipur through the distribution of arms to insurgent groups. They had also raised funds with the knowledge that the proceeds would be used for procuring weapons for terror activities, thereby threatening public order and national integrity.

Vanlaldailova, a licensed arms and ammunition dealer (M/s Israel Arms & Ammunition, Serchhip), had conspired with two other Mizoram-based co-accused, Lalngaihawma and Lalmuanawma, to procure and illegally supply weapons across the border and in Manipur for use in terrorist activities. As per NIA investigations, he had misused his dealership to promote such activities, the release stated.

Also Read | ITR Filing 2025: ITR Utilities Not Available Despite All Forms Released, What Can One Do?.

Lalmuanpuia and Lalrinchhunga had actively participated in this illegal network by facilitating the procurement and delivery of arms, ammunition and explosives for insurgent use. Lalrinchhunga was also engaged in the illegal manufacture and repair of firearms.

The case was registered by NIA in New Delhi in December 2023 on the basis of credible inputs relating to the involvement of Lalngaihawma and Lalmuanawma in the supply of arms, ammunition and explosives across the northeastern region and other parts of India, including Delhi.

The main chargesheet was filed against Lalngaihawma in July 2024, followed by a supplementary chargesheet against Solomona in November. In the second supplementary chargesheet filed today before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House Courts in New Delhi, Vanlaldailova, Lalmuanpuia and Lalrinchhunga have been charged under various provisions of IPC, Arms Act, 1959, Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and the UA(P) Act, 1967.

NIA is continuing with its investigations in the case.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)