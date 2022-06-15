New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir linked to a terror funding case, sources said.

The places raided by the Central anti-terror agency are in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources in the agency said that the raids are linked to the places of suspects having involvement in an ongoing case of misuse of money generated from cross-LoC trade for fomenting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The residential premises of the suspects are being searched with the assistance of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces, comprising Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

On April 18, 2019, India indefinitely suspended cross-LoC trade at two points along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, following reports that it was being "misused" by elements from across the border to smuggle weapons, narcotics and fake currency.

The LoC trade across Chakan-Da-Bagh in the Poonch district of the Jammu region and Salamabad in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir was intended as a confidence-building measure (CBM) for the population living in Jammu and Kashmir and across the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok). (ANI)

