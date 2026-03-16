New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): The Special NIA Court at Patiala House Court remanded six foreigners for 11 days of National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody. They were produced before the NIA court.

It is alleged that three Ukrainians were arrested from Delhi, three from Lucknow and one US citizen from Kolkata.

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Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prshant Sharma remanded six Ukrainians and a US citizen for 11 days of NIA custody till March 27. A hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Tyagi alongwith Amit Rohila and others, appeared for the NIA.

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The NIA had sought 15 days' custody to investigate the case.

It is alleged that they came to India on a visa and then entered Mizoram, which is a protected area. Thereafter, they entered Myanmar and contacted ethnic war groups.

It is alleged by the NIA that they were trained in Myanmar and were training ethnic war groups. These groups are associated with insurgent groups in India. It is also alleged that they brought a huge consignment of Drones from Europe via India.

On the other hand, Senior advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey, Advocate Atul Sehgal appeared for the accused persons. They opposed the custodial remand application moved by the NIA. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)