New Delhi, March 16: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has made Aadhaar-based e-KYC authentication mandatory for all LPG consumers to continue receiving gas subsidies. The move aims to eliminate fake connections and ensure that financial benefits reach only eligible beneficiaries. Consumers who fail to complete the verification process may lose subsidy benefits under government schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Why Aadhaar e-KYC Is Now Mandatory

The government has launched the verification drive to clean up the LPG consumer database and prevent subsidy leakages. By linking LPG connections with Aadhaar biometrics, authorities can detect duplicate connections, inactive accounts, and ghost beneficiaries.

Officials say this step will strengthen the Direct Benefit Transfer system, which transfers LPG subsidies directly to consumers’ bank accounts under the PAHAL (Pratyaksh Hanstantrit Labh) Scheme. The initiative has been a key pillar of India’s subsidy reform program since 2015. India Has Adequate Crude Oil, LPG Supply Still a Concern: Government Assures No Fuel Dry-Out.

How LPG Consumers Can Complete e-KYC

Consumers can complete the verification through several methods offered by oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum.

Offline method:

Visit your local LPG distributorship with your Aadhaar card. The agency will verify your identity using biometric authentication through fingerprint or iris scanning. India’s LPG Network Hits 25,605 Distributorships; Rural Connectivity Jumps to 93%.

Online method:

Many LPG service providers now offer e-KYC through their official mobile apps. Users can verify their identity using face recognition or OTP authentication linked to their Aadhaar-registered mobile number.

What Happens If You Do Not Complete e-KYC

Consumers who fail to complete Aadhaar verification may see their LPG subsidy suspended. In such cases, customers will have to pay the full market price for LPG cylinder refills until the e-KYC process is completed.

Although authorities have occasionally extended deadlines due to the large number of consumers, oil companies are advising users to complete the process as soon as possible to avoid disruption.

Government’s Push for Transparent Subsidy Distribution

The mandatory e-KYC verification is part of the government’s broader effort to digitize welfare delivery and eliminate subsidy fraud. Earlier audits found that thousands of LPG accounts were either inactive or registered under deceased individuals.

With the verification drive, the government aims to ensure that LPG subsidies reach genuine households and improve transparency in subsidy distribution.

Consumers are advised to check their KYC status through their LPG provider’s official website or contact their local gas agency for assistance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).