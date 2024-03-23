New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chagesheeted one more accused in the Jharkhand ex-MLA attack case, in which two police personnel were killed by CPI (Maoist) cadres, an official statement said. In its third supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court on Friday, Ranchi, accused Mone Tiyu alias Mone Dada alias Mone Tiyu Angariya, hailing from district West Singhbhum of Jharkhand, has been charged under various sections of the IPC, the UA(P) Act, and the Arms Act. According to the national probe agency, the case (RC 03/2022/NIA/RNC) relates to the January 4, 2022, attack on former MLA Gurucharan Nayak at the High School Jhilurua in West Sighbhum district. Fourteen people were charged by the NIA in December 2022 in the first, and two in the second supplementary chargesheet in May 2023. Investigations by the NIA, which took over the case on June 30, 2022, revealed that Mone Tiyu, an armed cadre of the CPI (Maoist), was part of the Special Action Team formed for the execution of the instant crime.

He and his co-accused had looted the Service INSAS rifle of one of the bodyguards of the former MLA and killed him and another cop during the commission of the crime. The ex-MLA had escaped the attack, the NIA said.

Further investigations into the matter is underway. (ANI)

