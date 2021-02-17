New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 11 terrorists of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in connection with dacoity cases in Bengaluru.

The agency has filed the chargesheet in NIA Special Court, Bengaluru.

The terrorists have been identified as Najir Sheikh alias Patla Anas, Asif Ikbal alias Nadem, Abdul Karim alias KorimSk, Mosaraf Hossain alias Hossain and Adil Sheikh alias Asadullah, all resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal, Arif Hussain alias Mota Anasaged of Barpeta district in Assam, Jahidul Islam alias Kausar of Jamalpur district in Bangladesh, KadorKazi alias Mijanur Rahaman, Habibur RahamanSk alias Talha of Birbhum district in West Bengal, Md Dilwar Hossain alias Umar of Malda district in West Bengal, Mustafizur Rahman alias Tuhinaged of Birbhum district in West Bengal have been booked under various sections of IPC and UAPA.

NIA in a statement on Wednesday said that JMB members committed dacoities at four places in Bengaluru for raising funds for the organisation in February-April 2020 and the cases against the said terrorists were registered by Bengaluru Police on February 27, 2018. NIA re-registered all the four cases on April 1, 2020.

During the investigation, all these accused persons were taken into police custody and were thoroughly interrogated.

The investigation also revealed that Jahidul Islam alias Kausar, a Bangladeshi national, who is the main conspirator and leader of JMB, a proscribed terrorist organization, was involved in promoting the activities of JMB in India, NIA said.

The investigation established the broad network forged by JMB terrorists in India for committing terrorist and subversive activities by procuring arms and explosives, recruiting youth and conducting training camps, NIA stated.

The further investigation against absconding accused is continuing, it said. (ANI)

