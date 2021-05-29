Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a supplementary chargesheet in the NIA Special Court against two persons in connection with a criminal conspiracy by Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) operatives to carry out terror incidents at different places in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India.

According to a statement issued by the NIA, the supplementary charge-sheet was filed under Sections 18, 19 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 r/w section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against two accused persons namely 52-year-old Nisar Ahmad Sheikh and Nishad Ahmad Butt, 42 year old.

It stated that the the case was originally registered with the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the UP Police on September 12, 2018 against Kamruj Zaman and others under sections 13, 20 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 relating to a criminal conspiracy by Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) cadres to carry out terror incidents at different places in UP and other parts of India.

NIA had re-registered this case on September 24, 2018 and took over the investigation. NIA had earlier filed charge-sheet against arrested accused Kamruj Zaman and absconding accused Osama Bin Javed on March 11, 2019.

Osama Bin Javed was later killed in an encounter with Security Forces on September 28, 2019, stated NIA.

NIA further said Investigation established that HM terrorist Osama Bin Javed was harboured and assisted by chargesheeted accused Nisar Ahmad Seikh and Nishad Ahmad Butt.

Nisar Ahmad Seikh used to arrange safe transport for Osama Bin Javed and other terrorists of HM while accused Nishad Ahmad Butt had aided Osama Bin Javed and other HM terrorists by providing shelter and other logistics support, said the investigating agency, adding that he had also constructed a hideout in his own house in order to provide safe shelter to the terrorists of HM.

Further investigation in the case continues, it added. (ANI)

